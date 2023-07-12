Which players have played for both Mariners and Diamondbacks in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 12

The MLB Immaculate Grid’s July 12 version is now out. Today’s grid features the Seattle Mariners in the second vertical grid and the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first row.

Therefore, the correct answer to the cross-section would be the names of players who have played for both the Seattle Mariners and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Numerous players have represented the two teams through their careers, one of them Ketel Marte.

Marte made his MLB debut in 2015 with the Seattle Mariners. He was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks during the 2016-17 offseason.

Despite having a promising start with the Mariners, Marte’s 2016 season didn’t go quite as planned. He struggled with a batting .259 with a .287 on-base percentage and striking out 84 times in 119 games. He was also put on the disabled list thrice.

Marte was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks on November 23, 2016. He was promoted to the Major Leagues on June 28.

With a batting average of .316 with 20 home runs and 51 RBIs, Marte secured the place as the starting second baseman for the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. The season that followed witnessed Marte hit .287 with 2 home runs and 17 RBI.

Marte extended his contract with the Diamondbacks by sealing the $76 million deal on March 29, 2022.

Other correct responses include Randy Johnson, Ryan Cook, Drew Ellis, Mike Leake, Matt Koch, and Robbie Ray.

Other MLB players who have played for both the Seattle Mariners and the Arizona Diamondbacks

Another player who has played both for the teams is Randy Johnson. He played through 22 seasons in MLB from 1988 to 2009. He represented six teams during his tenure. However, he mostly played for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Johnson was one of two players who were titled the World Series Most Valuable Players in 2001. During the Series, Johnson registered three wins, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a World Series victory over the New York Yankees while the team was only four seasons old. He also bagged the pitching Triple Crown in 2002.

Johnson has secured the All-Star award ten times. He won the Cy Young Award five times and is one of only two pitchers (the other being Greg Maddux) to bag the award in four consecutive seasons (1999–2002).

Johnson is a Cy Young Awards winner in both leagues. He is one among the five pitchers to pitch no-hitters in both leagues and one of 21 pitchers in the history of the game to secure a win against all 30 MLB franchises.

