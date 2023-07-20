Which players have played for both Mets and Giants in their careers MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 20

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 20 features the New York Mets in the second column and the San Francisco Giants in the first row. It means the daily trivia puzzle for the day requires participants to identify players who have played for both teams.

Numerous players have represented both teams, one of them being Carlos Beltran. He was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 1995. He hit .276/.317/.466 with 22 home runs and 108 RBIs with the Royals.

In 2004 he was traded to the Houston Astros where he continued his offensive prowess. In 2005, he signed a massive deal worth $119 million with the New York Mets. The best season of his MLB career arrived in 2006, as he hit 41 home runs, the most by a New York Mets player in a decade, along with 116 RBIs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His second stint with the Houston Astros in 2017 saw a steady decline in his stats until the very end of his career. Following that season, Beltran put an end to his career.

Throughout his career, Beltran had registered 2,725 hits, 435 home runs, 1587 RBIs, and a batting average of.279.

In his career, he played for various teams like the Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, and Texas Rangers.

He was named the American League Rookie of the Year, while with the Kansas City Royals in 1999. He bagged nine MLB All-Star awards, three Gold Glove awards, and two Silver Slugger Awards in his career. In 2013, he received the Roberto Clemente Award.

Other MLB players who have played for both the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants

Other players who have worn the jersey for both teams are Darryl Strawberry, Jeff Kent, Livan Hernandez, and Willy Mays.

Darryl Strawberry’s MLB career lasted for 17 seasons. He was known for his phenomenal home runs and his intimidating stature.

Strawberry led the New York Mets to a World Series Championship in 1986. He was also part of the New York Yankees when they clinched two World Series titles in 1996 and 1999.

He has also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants.

Throughout his MLB career, he has bagged 8 All-Star awards and two Silver Slugger awards. He was named the NL Rookie of the Year in 1983. He was named the NL home run leader in 1988.

He was inducted into the New York Mets Hall of Fame in 2010.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault