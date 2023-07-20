Which players have played for both Mets and Reds in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 20

MLB Immaculate Grid is every baseball fan's dream. Each day, sometimes twice, the online game asks players to reach deep into their store of baseball knowledge.

The grid features a three-by-three square. On one axis are three teams, while two other teams and a statistic are the prompts on the other axis. Each day, users are asked to populate the square with players who played for both teams at their intersecting part of the chart.

On July 20, the MLB Immaculate Grid featured the San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Cincinnati Reds on the vertical axis.Horizontaly, the clues included the Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, and a hint for any player with a career batting average of at least .300.

Which players played for the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds? | MLB Immaculate Grid spoiler

One of the most well-known players to suit up for the Mets and Cincinnati Reds was George Foster. A member of the 1970s "Big Red Machine" Reds team that dominated the decade, Foster played for the Reds from 1971 to 1982.

George Foster led the MLB in runs, home runs, RBIs, SLG, and OPS in 1977 to capture the NL MVP Award that year. He played for the Mets between 1982 and 1986 before being traded to the Chicago White Sox where he would finish his career with a .274 average.

"George Foster with the correct Reds uniform." - Stirrips Now!

New York Mets fans of the 1990s will remember closer John Franco. A lean left-hander, Franco led the NL in saves three times - once with the Reds and twice with the Mets. Franco's 276 career saves continue to be a Mets franchise record.

MLB Immaculate Grid players might also remember Tom Seaver. The legendary pitcher won the 1967 Rookie of the Year Award after posting a 2.76 ERA and fanning 170 batters. Two seasons later, he went 25-7 with a 2.82 ERA to win the MVP. The subject of a controversial 1977 trade to the Reds, the star pitcher came back to theNew York Mets five seasons later. Seaver was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992 before passing away in 2020 at the age of 75.

"The universe regained its balance on this day 39 years ago. The #Mets re-acquired “The Franchise” Tom Seaver in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds." - Mets Legends

Finally, a more modern player to have played for both franchises is outfielder Tommy Pham. A journeyman who made headlines for punching San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson last season while playing for the Reds. The 35-year old Pham signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Mets for 2023, and should not be left behind by MLB Immaculate Grid users.

