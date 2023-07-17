Which players have played for both Nationals and Dodgers in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 17

On July 17, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle featured players who donned the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers uniforms in the first column and first row, respectively.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format, this puzzle demands meticulous identification of intersecting players, testing participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of players who have played for both the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mark Grudzielanek: Mark Grudzielanek, an infielder, played for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1998 to 2002 and then joined the Washington Nationals in 2005. Grudzielanek showcased his defensive prowess and provided a steady bat in the lineup for both teams.

Javy Guerra: Javy Guerra, a right-handed pitcher, played for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2011 to 2014 and then joined the Washington Nationals in 2017. Guerra contributed as a reliever, displaying his ability to generate ground balls and close out games for both teams.

Wilton Guerrero: Wilton Guerrero, an infielder and outfielder, played for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1996 to 2001 and then joined the Washington Nationals in 2005. Guerrero's speed and defensive versatility made him a valuable asset for both teams.

Brad Gulden: Brad Gulden, a catcher, played for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1978 to 1980 and then joined the Washington Nationals in 1983. Gulden provided solid defense behind the plate and contributed with his bat during his time with both teams.

Jerry Hairston: Jerry Hairston, an infielder and outfielder, played for the Washington Nationals in 2011 and then joined the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2012 to 2013. Hairston showcased his versatility, contributing with his bat and providing depth at multiple positions for both teams.

Other players who have played for both the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers

World Series - Washington Nationals v Houston Astros - Game Seven

Darrin Fletcher: Darrin Fletcher, a catcher, played for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1993 to 1997 and then joined the Washington Nationals in 2000. Fletcher provided solid defense behind the plate and contributed with his bat, displaying his skills for both teams.

Chad Fonville: Chad Fonville, an infielder, played for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1995 and the Washington Nationals in 2002. Known for his speed and versatility, Fonville brought energy to the field and provided depth for both teams' rosters.

Pepe Frias: Pepe Frias, an infielder, played for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1967 to 1972 and the Washington Nationals in 1971. Frias was known for his excellent fielding skills and contributed as a utility player, providing infield depth for both teams.

Mike Garman: Mike Garman, a right-handed pitcher, played for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1972 to 1974 and then joined the Washington Nationals in 1977. Garman showcased his pitching abilities for both teams, offering reliable relief and spot starts when called upon.

Kevin Gross: Kevin Gross, a right-handed pitcher, played for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1983 to 1988 and then joined the Washington Nationals in 1992. Gross was a reliable starter with a strong arm, contributing quality innings for both teams.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault