Which players have played for both Orioles and Cardinals? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 03

The popular online game MLB Immaculate Grid has gained widespread popularity among baseball enthusiasts. The engaging game challenges players to demonstrate their knowledge of baseball by accurately completing a grid using the given clues.

Let's take a glimpse at the first correct answer for the July 3 edition of the game.

In the horizontal row, the initial clue is associated with the Baltimore Orioles, while the first clue in the vertical column pertains to the St. Louis Cardinals. Consequently, the correct response would be the name of a player who has played for both teams.

Numerous players have played for both teams. One of them is Mark Worrell. From 2008 to 2011, Worrell showcased his pitching skills while being a part of both the St. Louis Cardinals and Baltimore Orioles.

On Jun. 1, 2008, the Cardinals promoted Worrell to the major leagues, and just two days later, he made his debut. Notably, on June 5, Worrell achieved a remarkable feat by hitting a three-run home run in his first at-bat at the major league level.

On Feb. 1, 2011, Worrell signed a minor league agreement with the Orioles and commenced the season playing for the Norfolk Tides. He received a call-up from Baltimore on July 17, subsequently participating in four games. There, he allowed eight runs in two innings, including his first home run of Mike Trout.

Therefore, the correct response for the first grid in today's MLB Immaculate Grid is Mark Worrell. He's the most recent player to have played for both the Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals.

Other correct responses include Pat Hentgen, Mike Dimmel, Floyd Rayford, Joe Willies, Pat Hynes and Ray Pepper.

Other MLB players who have played for both Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals

Numerous players have had the opportunity to play for both the Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals in the MLB. One notable example is Pat Hentgen.

In Nov. 1999, Hentgen was traded by the Toronto Blue Jays to the St. Louis Cardinals, where he spent the entire 2000 season. He achieved a 15-12 record with a 4.72 ERA.

In Dec. 2000, Hentgen joined the Baltimore Orioles as a free agent. In the subsequent year, he recorded a 2-3 record with a 3.47 ERA but underwent Tommy John surgery in August.

Hentgen's performance in 2002 declined, as he went 0-4 with a 7.77 ERA, and in 2003, he posted a 7-8 record with a 4.09 ERA.

