Which players have played for both Orioles and Guardians in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 15

The MLB Immaculate Grid’s July 15 edition is now out. Today’s grid showcases the Cleveland Guardians in the first row and the Baltimore Orioles in the first column.

The correct answer therefore will be the names of players who have played for both the Cleveland Guardians and the Baltimore Orioles.

Numerous players have represented both teams, one of them being Jim Thome. He started his MLB career with the Cleveland Guardians and ended it with the Baltimore Orioles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He bagged three All-Star nominations during his 11-year stint with the Guardians. He also led the Guardians to two World Series appearances within the span of three years in the mid-90s.

He got five more All-Star nominations during his career and a Silver Slugger award in 1996.

He played for teams like the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins before ending his career with the Orioles. After retiring Thome works in an executive position in the Chicago White Sox.

He was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018, which was the first year of his eligibility.

Other MLB players who have played for both the Cleveland Guardians and the Baltimore Orioles

Roberto Alomar gives his speech at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 24, 2011 in Cooperstown, New York. In 17 major league seasons, Alomar tallied 2,724 hits, 210 home runs, 1,134 RBI, a .984 fielding percentage and a .300 batting average. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Some other players who wore the jersey for both teams are Roberto Alomar, Brady Anderson, Pat Kelly, Logan Allen, David Segui and Tommy Hunter.

Roberto Alomar's baseball career spanned 17 seasons. During that time, he played for seven different teams and was considered to be one of the best of his time in the 1990s.

He started his MLB career with the San Diego Padres and made his MLB debut in 1988. He retired with the Chicago White Sox in 2004. He has also played for the Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians, New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks.

He was a three-time Toronto Blue Jays Player of the Year winner and two-time Cleveland Guardians Man of the Year winner.

Aloma bagged 12 All-Star titles and won two World Series with the Toronto Blue Jays. He also won the 1992 ALCS MVP award, 10 Gold Glove awards and four Silver Slugger awards.

In 2011, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault