Which players have played for both Orioles and Mets in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 15

As the daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid continues to be a hit among baseball fans across the world, here's a look at the correct answers for the July 15 edition of the game.

The first clue along the horizontal plane is the Baltimore Orioles while the second clue along the vertical plane is the New York Mets. Thus the correct answer for the corresponding grid is the name of a player who has played for both teams at some point in their career.

There are numerous MLB players who have played for both the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Mets in the entire history of the league. However, one of the biggest names to play for both teams is infielder Eddie Murray.

The Hall of Famer started his major league career with Baltimore Orioles in 1977 and played for them for over a decade. He won the World Series during that time and went on to play for the New York Mets later in his career.

Other players who have also played for the teams and would be a correct answer for the grid include Bobby Bonilla, Armando Benitez and Ruben Tejada.

shedrickfordjr @shedrickfordjr Bobby Bonilla has not played baseball in years, and he's still getting a check over a million dollars every July.. It's called deferred payment between the New York Mets the Atlanta Braves and, I think, the Pittsburgh Pirates. All that credit should go toward his agent.

Other players who have played for both the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Mets in the MLB

A total of 128 players have played for both the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Mets in the entire history of the MLB. Among those players, another big name is Bobby Bonilla, a six-time All-Star and World Series winner. Bonilla spent four seasons with the Mets from 1992 to 1995 and then joined the Orioles in 1995.

Two more correct answers include pitcher Armando Benitez and shortstop Ruben Tejada. Benitez started his career with the Orioles in 1994 and then played for the Mets while Tejada started his career with the Mets in 2010 and joined the Orioles for a season in 2017.

