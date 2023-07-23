Which players have played for both Orioles and Nationals? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 23

On July 23, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features players who have played for the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals. Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the daily internet puzzle tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters and player connections.

Here's a list of players who have played for both the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals:

Rico Garcia: A pitcher who had the opportunity to play for both the Orioles and Nationals, Garcia exhibited his versatility and solid pitching skills, contributing out of the bullpen and as a spot starter.

Reed Garrett: Known for his fastball and slider combination, Garrett pitched for both the Orioles and Nationals, showcasing his potential as a valuable reliever with the ability to generate strikeouts.

Mike Gonzalez: A left-handed pitcher, Gonzalez played for both the Orioles and Nationals, serving as a reliable setup man out of the bullpen with his impressive strikeout rates and consistent performance.

Rene Gonzales: A utility player, Gonzales provided his services to both the Orioles and Nationals, displaying defensive flexibility and a contact-oriented approach at the plate.

Ross Grimsley: A veteran left-handed pitcher, Grimsley spent time with both the Orioles and Nationals, bringing experience and a crafty approach on the mound.

MLB Immaculate Grid July 23: Other players who played for both Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals

World Series - Washington Nationals vs Houston Astros - Game Seven

Delino DeShields: A versatile outfielder with great speed, DeShields played for the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals. He was known for his base-stealing abilities and defensive prowess.

Bill Dillman: A pitcher who played for both the Orioles and Nationals, Dillman was known for his consistent performances and reliable presence in the bullpen. He provided valuable depth and experience.

Jim Dwyer: An outfielder and first baseman, Dwyer showcased his hitting skills during stints with the Orioles and Nationals. He was known for his ability to get on base and contribute timely hits off the bench.

Maikel Franco: A powerful third baseman, Franco made an impact for both the Orioles and Nationals with his home run-hitting abilities and solid defense at the hot corner. He provided offensive firepower to both lineups.

Roger Freed: As a first baseman and outfielder, Freed played for both the Orioles and the Nationals, bringing a veteran presence and a clutch bat to both rosters. He was admired for his professionalism and leadership on and off the field.

