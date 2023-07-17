Which players have played for both Rangers and Dodgers in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 17

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 17 features the Texas Rangers in the first column and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second row. The puzzle requires participants to identify players who have played for both teams.

Numerous players have represented both teams, one of them being Corey Seager. Seager was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first round of the 2012 MLB draft. He finally hit the Major Leagues in 2015.

During his first two seasons in the Major League, he bagged the title of the 2016 National League Rookie of the Year and was also an MLB All-Star. In 2020, he received the honor of the National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player (MVP) and the World Series MVP award when he led the Dodgers to the World Series title win against the Tampa Bay Rays.

After his seven-year tenure with the Dodgers, he entered free agency and proceeded to sign a ten-year deal amounting to $325 million with the Texas Rangers. His contract was the largest in the Rangers franchise and had surpassed Alex Rodriguez’s record of $252 million that was set in 2000.

Other MLB players who have played for both the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers

Joey Gallo #13 of the Texas Rangers talks to reporters during the Gatorade All-Star Workout Day outside of Coors Field on July 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Other players who wore the jersey for both teams are Joey Gallo, Michael Young, Eric Gagne, and Adrian Beltre.

Joey Gallo is currently an outfielder and first baseman for the Minnesota Twins. Previously he has played for teams like Texas Rangers, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

He was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the first round of the 2012 Major League draft. He proceeded to make his Major League debut with them in 2015.

He got selected to the 2019 and 2021 MLB All-Star Games. He has bagged two Gold Glove Awards in 2020 and 2021. Gallo participated in the 2021 Home Run Derby with the Rangers.

