Which players have played for both Rays and Angels in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 11

The MLB Immaculate grid for July 11 is out. The second horizontal cross-section of the grid features Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels. This means that the answer to the first grid would be the names of the players who have played for both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Angels in their careers.

Numerous players have played for both these teams during their careers, one of them being Brett Phillips.

On August 27, 2020, Phillips was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. He had a memorable moment in Game 4 of the 2020 World Series, hitting a walk-off single, becoming the first player since 1988 to do so in the World Series with two outs while trailing.

In 2021, he made his MLB pitching debut, allowing one run in one inning. Phillips also achieved a record-breaking feat by hitting three grand slams and an inside-the-park home run in only 19 days, surpassing Babe Ruth's record. However, he was designated for assignment on August 1, 2022.

The Los Angeles Angels signed Phillips to a one-year, $1.2 million deal on January 9, 2023. He played in 20 games for the Angels, with a batting average of 1-for-13 (.077), 3 walks, and 2 RBI. On May 20, he was designated for assignment when Jared Walsh returned from the injured list. Phillips cleared waivers and was subsequently sent outright to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees on May 24.

Brett Phillips is one player who played for both teams. Other correct responses include Matt Andriese, Luke Bard, Scott Dunn, Oliver Drake, Rich Hill, and Kirby Yates.

Other MLB players who have played for both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Angels

Another MLB player who has played for both teams is Matt Andriese.

Andriese was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2014 and had a solid rookie season in 2015. He achieved his first complete game shutout in 2016 and continued to pitch for the Rays until 2018.

In 2020, Andriese was traded to the Los Angeles Angels, where he had 16 appearances with a 2-4 record, a 4.50 ERA, and two saves. The Angels did not offer him a contract in December 2020.

