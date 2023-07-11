Which players have played for both Rays and Orioles in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 11

The MLB Immaculate grid for July 11 is out. In today’s grid, the second horizontal prompt is the Baltimore Orioles and the second vertical prompt is the Tampa Bay Rays.

Therefore, the correct answer to this cross-section would be the names of players who have played both for the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles.

Several players have played for both these teams during their careers, one of them being Steve Pearce.

Pearce had a diverse MLB career, playing for multiple teams including the Pirates, Orioles, Astros, Yankees, Rays, Blue Jays and Red Sox.

He holds the distinction of being the second player to have played for every team in the American League East. Pearce also achieved the remarkable feat of hitting two walk-off grand slams in a single week.

He played a crucial role in the Boston Red Sox's 2018 World Series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and was honored as the World Series Most Valuable Player for his outstanding power performances.

After a stint in New York, the Yankees traded Pearce to the Baltimore Orioles on June 2, 2012. He made his Orioles debut the next day and had an impressive performance on June 14, hitting his first home run and recording five RBIs. Pearce was designated for assignment on July 21, after appearing in 28 games with the O's.

On January 28, 2016, Pearce signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays. He played as the designated hitter and also at first base, second base, and third base. In 60 games with the Rays, Pearce hit .309 with 10 home runs.

Other correct responses include Aubrey Huff, Colby Rasmus, Evan Phillips, Luke Scott, Ryan Webb and Rob Bell.

Other MLB players who have played for both Rays and Orioles in their careers

Another notable player who has played for both teams in MLB is Aubrey Huff.

Huff had a successful 13-season MLB career, representing the Tampa Bay Rays, Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants. Notably, he achieved two World Series championships with the Giants.

Huff was known for his power-hitting prowess, recording impressive home runs and RBI numbers throughout his career. In 2008, he earned the prestigious Silver Slugger Award as a designated hitter.

Following his retirement in 2014, Huff ventured into a new role as a baseball color commentator.

