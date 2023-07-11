Which players have played for both Reds and Angels in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 11

The MLB Immaculate grid for July 11 is out. The first cross-section of the grid features Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels. Therefore, the answer to the first grid would be the names of the players who have played for both the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels in their careers.

Many players have played in both these teams during their careers, one of them being Josh Hamilton.

Hamilton, an outfielder, had an impressive MLB career spanning from 2007 to 2015. He made a significant impact with the Texas Rangers, contributing to their consecutive American League pennants in 2010 and 2011.

As a five-time All-Star, Hamilton received three Silver Slugger Awards and was named the American League Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2010. He also clinched an AL batting championship and an AL RBI title.

He made his MLB debut with the Cincinnati Reds before joining the Texas Rangers in 2008. Hamilton achieved remarkable milestones, such as setting records for fan votes in the All-Star Game and hitting four home runs in a single game.

While Hamilton's tenure with the Los Angeles Angels was marred by injuries, performance issues and a drug relapse before he returned to the Texas Rangers in 2015 for one final season before retiring.

Throughout his career, Hamilton left a lasting impact and was recognized for his contributions to the sport, earning induction into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame in 2019.

Josh Hamilton is one player who played for both teams. Other correct responses include Matt Harvey, Hunter Strickland, Lee Smith, Gary Nolan, John Lamb, Mat Latos and David Hernandez.

Other MLB players who have played for both the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Angels

Another player who has played for both the teams is Matt Harvey.

Harvey had a nine-season career in the MLB with the New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles.

The Mets selected him as the No. 7 pick in the 2010 MLB Draft. Harvey made his major league debut on July 26, 2012, against the Arizona Diamondbacks, impressively setting a new club record with 11 strikeouts while securing his first career victory.

Harvey had a breakout 2013 season, earning an All-Star Game selection. He missed the entire 2014 season due to Tommy John surgery but returned in 2015, helping his team reach the World Series and win the National League pennant.

Unfortunately, subsequent injuries, including thoracic outlet syndrome and a scapula stress fracture, derailed his career. Harvey was traded to the Reds in 2018 after a challenging season. He joined the Angels in 2019 but was released mid-season.

