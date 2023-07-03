Which players have played for both Reds and White Sox in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 03

The MLB Immaculate Grid's 91st puzzle is out for July 3. Fans are already on it to get the correct answers. The middle grid involves a cross between Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox. Here we take a look at the probable answers.

The MLB Immaculate Grid has had a huge positive impact on fans from around the world. In the game, players have to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid with two types of categories on each side (either a team's name or a statistic). With careful use of statistics and guessing, every day the game refreshes and a new grid is unveiled.

In today's game, the second row contains the Cincinnati Reds whereas the second column contains Chicago White Sox. Therefore fans have to guess the names of players who have played for both teams and enter them in the middle-most cross-section.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of the most recent players to play for both clubs is former All-Star pitcher, Johnny Cueto. The Dominican was signed in 2004 by the Reds as an international free agent. He went on to achieve success with the team once he made his debut in 2008.

After initial hiccups, Cueto became an important figure in the starting rotation. He had a stellar 2014 season, where he was the runner-up for the NL Cy Young award. The pitcher was traded by the Reds mid-season in 2015 to the Kansas City Royals, where he won the World Series.

After plying his trade in other clubs, Cueto made his way to Chicago when the White Sox signed him in April 2022 for a minor-league contract before promoting him to the MLB roster in May.

Other players who have played for the Reds and White Sox

Other influential players who have been part of both Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox rosters include the likes of Adam Dunn, who is considered a Reds legend. His two All-Star appearances in 2002 and 2012 came at both these clubs, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes