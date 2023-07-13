Which players have played for both Rockies and Athletics in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 13

The MLB Immaculate Grid’s July 13 edition is out. Today’s grid features the Colorado Rockies in the first vertical grid, while the Oakland Athletics are in the second row.

Therefore, the correct answer will be the names of players who have played for both the Colorado Rockies and the Oakland Athletics. Numerous players have represented both teams. One notable player who has represented both franchises is Jason Giambi.

Giambi’s major league debut was with the Oakland Athletics in 1995. Despite initially being an outfielder, third baseman and first baseman he started playing as a first baseman upon Mark McGwire’s trade to the Cardinals.

After his applaudable performances in 1998 and 1999, he was placed eighth in MLB Most Valuable Player Award voting.

In 2000, Giambi bagged the American League Most Valuable Player Award.

He batted .342 (second in the American League; a career high) alongside 38 home runs (seventh), 109 runs (sixth), and 120 RBIs (eighth).

Giambi also placed second in the league in intentional walks (24), this was the only time in his baseball career that he was in the top 10 in the mentioned category.

He finished a narrow second in MVP voting to Ichiro Suzuki. Instead, Giambi secured the Silver Slugger Award. Giambi led the Oakland Athletics to post-season both years.

In his second stint with the A’s in 2009, Giambi hit his 400th career home run in an 8–7 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Colorado Rockies signed a contract with Giambi on August 23, 2009. In 2012 he was offered the team’s hitting coach job but he eventually turned it down.

Jason Giambi is one of several MLB players who has played for both teams. Other correct responses include Carlos Gonzalez, Brett Anderson, Jack Cust, Brent Mayne, Jose Ortiz and Chad Smith.

Other MLB players who have played for both the Colorado Rockies and the Oakland Athletics

Carlos Gonzalez #5 of the Colorado Rockies after he struck out in the second inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Another mention-worthy MLB player who has played for both teams is Carlos Gonzalez. He was an outfielder who played for the Oakland Athletics in 2008.

The three-time All-Star was named the National League batting champion in 2010. He bagged the Silver Slugger Award two times and is a three-time Gold Glove winner as well. He played for the Colorado Rockies from 2009 to 2018.

