Which players have played for both Rockies and Giants in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 13

The MLB Immaculate Grid’s version for July 13 is out. Today’s grid features the Colorado Rockies in the first vertical grid, while the San Francisco Giants are in placed the third row.

Therefore, the correct answer to this cross-section will be the names of players who have played for both the Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants. Numerous players have represented both teams. One notable player who has represented both franchises is Ellis Burks.

Burks is a two-time All-Star, Silver Slugger and Gold Glove winner. He played for the Colorado Rockies from 1994-98 and led the NL hitters in runs with 142 in 1996. In 1998 he was traded to the San Francisco Giants, where he played for a short duration of two and a half seasons.

Burks has played as an outfielder for other teams like Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians. He was well-known for his offensive as well as defensive performance.

Following his career as a player, he decided to contribute to the baseball community as a coach and mentor thereby staying in touch with the game.

Ellis Burks is one of several players who has played for both teams. Other correct responses include Andres Galarraga, Ty Blach, Kris Bryant, Royce Clayton, Tom Goodwin and Chris Jones.

Other MLB players who have played for both the Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants

First baseman Andres Galarraga of the Colorado Rockies stands on the field during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. The Rockies won the game 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport

Another mention-worthy player who has played for both teams is Andres Galarraga. The five-time All-Star player played for the Colorado Rockies from 1993-1997.

He experienced a career revival and bagged a Comeback Player of the Year award. He led the NL in batting average in 1993. Galarraga led the NL in RBI in 1997.

From 2001-2003 he represented the San Francisco Giants.

He has also played for other MLB teams like St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels.

