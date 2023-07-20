Which players have played for both Royals and Giants in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 20

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 20 features the Kansas City Royals in the first column and the San Francisco Giants in the first row. It means that the daily trivia puzzle for the day requires participants to identify players who have played for both teams.

Numerous players have represented both teams, one of them being Will Smith. Smith is currently a pitcher for the Texas Rangers. Other teams he has played for includes the Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros.

While he was playing college baseball at the Gulf Coast Community College, Smith was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh round of the 2008 MLB draft. However, he made his Major League debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2012. Smith bagged an All-Star award in 2019 while he was playing for the San Francisco Giants.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He made it to the postseason with the Atlanta Braves, making 11 appearances, and successfully completed each without surrendering any runs.

His first World Series appearance was in 2021 when the Braves bagged the World Series title by defeating the Houston Astros.

In 2022, while he was playing for the Astros, they made it to the World Series and clinched the title against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Other MLB players who have played for both the Kansas City Royals and the San Francisco Giants

Other players who have worn the jersey for both teams are Vida Blue, Carlos Beltran, Reggie Sanders, Jakob Junis, Roberto Hernandez and Brent Mayne.

Vida Blue had got drafted by the Oakland Athletics. He spent a notable nine seasons with them after making his MLB debut at the age of 19 in July 1969.

He was a part of the A’s franchise while it won three consecutive World Series championships from 1972 to 1974. In 1971 he bagged the title for the American League Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player Award.

He also pitched for the San Francisco Giants and the Kansas City Royals during his 17-year-long Major League career. He was a six-time All-Star award holder.

Blue was one of the hardest-to-hit left-handed pitchers in the 1970s. While retiring, he had a 209-161 record with a 3.27 ERA. His 1971 AL MVP award win was a rare sight as Blue remains to be the last switch-hitter to have won the MVP award.

Following his MLB career, Blue was a baseball analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area, the TV home for San Francisco Giants, before passing away on May 6, 2023, at the age of 73.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault