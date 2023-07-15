Which players have played for both Royals and Guardians? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 15

The MLB Immaculate Grid’s July 15 edition is out. Today’s grid has the Cleveland Guardians in the first row and Kansas City Royals in the second column. The correct answer will be the names of players who have played for both the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals.

Numerous players have represented both teams, one of them being Melky Cabrera. He has represented the likes of the Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Despite mainly being a left fielder, his time in the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees was spent as a center fielder. In 2009, he won the World Series with the New York Yankees.

Melky Cabrera signed a contract with the Kansas City Royals in 2011. Following a strong stint with the Royals, he was traded to the San Francisco Giants for 2012. Cabrera played his first All-Star Game in 2012, winning the All-Star Game MVP award.

Other MLB players who have played for both Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians

Cam Gallagher of the Cleveland Guardians (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Other players who wore the jersey for both teams are Cam Gallaghar, Pat Kelly, Elliot Johnson, Brandon Moss, Dave Nelson, Jorge Orta and Vada Pinson.

Gallaghar plays for the Cleveland Guardians. He has previously played for Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres and Baltimore Orioles before joining the Guardians.

He was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the second round of the 2011 MLB Draft before making his MLB debut with the Royals on Aug. 6, 2017. He registered his first Major league home run eight days later against the Oakland Athletics, in a grand slam.

