Which players have played for both Royals and Mets in their careers MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 15

The MLB Immaculate Grid’s July 15 edition is now out. Today’s grid has the New York Mets in the second row and Kansas City Royals in the second column. The correct answer will thus be the names of players who have played for both the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals.

Numerous players have represented both teams, one of them being Carlos Beltran. His baseball career spanned from 1998 to 2017. Throughout his career, he played for various teams like the Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, and Texas Rangers.

He gained the title of the American League Rookie of the Year with the Kansas City Royals in 1999. He bagged nine MLB All-Star awards, three Gold Glove awards and two Silver Slugger Awards in his career. In 2013, he received the honorable Roberto Clemente Award.

His career came to an end soon after he won the World Series with the Houston Astros.

It was later revealed that Beltran was engaged in and was in fact one of the masterminds behind the 2017 Astros' sign-stealing scandal. When the news broke out, Beltran who had been then hired as a Mets’ manager had to step down despite not having managed a single game.

Other MLB players who have played for both Kansas City Royals and New York Mets

Starting pitcher Chris Young #32 of the Kansas City Royals pitches prior to the start of the game against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium on June 14, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Other players who wore the jersey for both teams are Chris Young, Jason Vargas, Michael Tucker, Angel Berroa, Nori Aoki and Hubie Brooks.

Chris Young had his MLB career from 2000 to 2017. During his career, he played for teams like Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners.

He was named a 2007 National League All-Star player when he was a part of the San Diego Padres, and as a player for the Royals when the team won the World Series in 2015.

Following his MLB career as a player, he joined the Major League Baseball front office before finally becoming the General Manager of the Texas Rangers in 2020.

