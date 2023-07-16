Which players have played for both Tigers and White Sox in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 16

The MLB Immaculate Grid's July 16th puzzle is out and it contains the Chicago White Sox in the third row and the Detroit Tigers in the second column. Fans have to guess names of players who have represented both clubs.

Both the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox were one of the American League's eight founding charter franchises when the league commenced in 1901.

The Tigers are the more successful of the two, having won the World Series four times and the AL pennant eleven times.

The White Sox were initially named the Chicago White Stockings before changing to their current name. They won the World Series in 1906 and 1917. Their third World Series came after 87 years in 2005.

One of the most recent players to have played for both franchises was Magglio Ordonez. Infact the Venezuelan professional only played for both franchises in two different seven year spells. He was a six-time All Star and a three-time Silver Slugger awardee.

He started off his career with the White Sox in 1997 before leaving the club after 2004. Ordonez missed out on being part of the famed roster that won the 2005 World Series. He ended his career with a high average of .309 with 1,236 RBIs and 294 home runs.

Norm Cash played for both the White Sox and the Tigers

Another former All-Star who played for both teams was Norm Cash. He had a two-year spell in Chicago before becoming a fan favourite in Detroit.

Apart from his on field presence, he was loved by fans for the way he handled himself off the field. Cash was a five-time All-Star and also helped the Tigers a World Series title in 1968.

