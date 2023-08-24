Which players have been put on MLB Administrative Leave? Exploring infamous list ft. Wander Franco, Trevor Bauer 

On August 22, the Tampa Bay Rays announced that they would be putting Wander Franco on MLB administrative leave. The move comes after social media posts surfaced, alleging that Franco had been in a relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

As per league rules, players on administrative leave become the league's responsibility. While not a disciplinary measure per se, several players have found themselves on the infamous after having conducted themselves questionably.

As part of the 2015 MLBPA agreement on domestic violence and child abuse, administrative leave is the first step in any investigation.

Players on AL are able to avail themselves of their salary, which will be $2 million in Wander Franco's case for the remainder of the season. MLB as well as Dominican authorities are currently investigating the shocking reports.

Before Franco, the most recent player to be placed on MLB administrative leave was Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer. The 2020 Cy Young pitcher was 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA when allegations of a non-consensual sexual encounter surfaced in June 2021.

Bauer was placed on leave until he was handed a 324-game suspension in August. Although the term was reduced to 194 games, the Dodgers still released him. In March 2023, Bauer signed with the NPB's Yokohama BayStars, where he remains very popular.

Starlin Castro of the Washington Nationals was placed on MLB administrative leave in 2021. The Dominican infielder was on leave for 14 days after reports of domestic abuse surfaced. He was later given a 30-game suspension and released by his team upon its completion.

Domingo German of the New York Yankees may have tossed a perfect game this year, but he is no stranger to being in hot water with the league. In 2021, multiple teammates reported that German was physically and verbally abusive to his girlfriend at a Yankees charity dinner.

Later that night, German's future wife called a teammate of his after the pitcher apparently got so drunk that she feared for her life. Following a placement on the MLB administrative leave, German was suspended for 81 games.

"Domingo Germán had arguments with Aaron Boone and teammates during Tuesday’s incident. He flipped a couch, smashed a TV and made jokes while teammate Ron Marinaccio packed his bags for Triple-A. They made him go in a sauna to try and sweat out the alcohol" - Talkin' Yanks

In 2018, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna was accused by the mother of his three-year-old daughter of domestic abuse. The woman in question had been visiting Toronto from their native Mexico when the incident occurred. The relief pitcher was on MLB administrative leave between May 8 and June 22, when MLB commissioner Rob Manfred handed down a 75-game suspension without pay.

MLB administrative leave is never a good time for players

Unfortunately, all of the names on this list saw harsh suspensions after coming off of MLB administrative leave.

In the case of Wander Franco, so much conflicting information has come out, that fans are unsure what to think. However, based on those who have gone before him, things are not looking hopeful.