Which players have recorded 40+ HR with 200+ Hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 26

Each day, MLB Immaculate Grid comes out with a new and exciting puzzle to delight fans everywhere. Seemingly overnight, Baseball Reference's game has become one of the hottest draws in the baseball world.

The 3 x 3 grid comes complete with nine squares. It is up to users to take into account the clues to populate the spaces with names of relevant MLB stars. While team names are usually the most commonly given clues, sometimes a statistical value is included.

On August 26, the Immaculate Grid really tested fans. They asked which players have recorded 430 home runs and 200 hits in a season. Only four players have ever done that, and today we will reveal who they are.

Which players have hit 40 home runs and 200 hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid August 26

The first player to achieve this otherworldy feat was, of course, Babe Ruth of the New York Yankees. 1921 was the third straight season that Ruth had led the league in both home runs and RBIs. However, it was also the first time that a player had ever recorded the 40/200 milestone. Ruth connected for 59 home runs and 204 hits. Two years later, Ruth would play an instrumental role in the first-ever Yankees World Series victory.

Nine years after Ruth became the first player to achieve the spectacular milestone, he was joined by Hack Wilson. The Chicago Cubs center fielder led the league in home runs for three of the four season between 1926 and 1930. In 1930, he joined Ruth's exclusive club after pummelling 56 home runs and recording 208 hits. Unfortunately, excessive drinking claimed Wilson's life at the young age of 48. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame posthumously in 1979.

Just two seasons later, utility infielder Jimmie Foxx became the third player to qualify for his niche Immaculate Grid answer. The Philadelphia Athletics star recorded 58 home runs and 213 hits in 1932, staking his place at third on the all-time single season home run leaderboard. His 1,922 career RBIs still hold up as the tenth most ever. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1951.

Finally, Alex Rodriguez is the most recent player to join the 40/200 club. Between 1998 and 2008, Rodriguez had a stupendous 8 seasons wherein he registed more than 40 home runs. However, only his 2001 season with the Texas Rangers brought forth a 40/200 performance, hitting a league-best 52 home runs alongside 201 hits. Two years later, he would win the first of three career MVP Awards. However. subsequent revelations of extensive PED use have soured A-Rod's legacy and cast serious doubt on his Hall of Fame viability.