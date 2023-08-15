Which Rangers players have also played for the Orioles? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 15

The Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles have had several players join both franchises. It is up to those who wish to complete the MLB Immaculate Grid to determine which players have done so.

Hanser Alberto is a good answer here. He spent quite a long time as part of the Texas Rangers, being with the team from 2015 to 2018. He also spent two seasons with the Baltimore Orioles in 2019 and 2020, perhaps being more well known for that team. At the time of writing, just 0.3% of players had selected Alberto, so it's a very rare answer.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 15: Which Rangers players have also played for the Orioles?

Here are some other options for the prompt:

Harold Baines (1993-2000 with BAL, 1989-1990 with TEX)

Chris Davis (2011-2020 with BAL, 2008-2011 with TEX)

Kyle Gibson (2020-2021 with TEX, currently with BAL

Vladimir Guerrero Sr. (2011 with BAL, 2010 with TEX)

Rougned Odor (2014-2020 with TEX, 2022 with BAL)

Sammy Sosa (1989-2007 with TEX, 2005 with BAL)

Nelson Cruz, as with most MLB Immaculate Grid topics, fits here. He played for the Nationals, Padres, Orioles, Mariners, Rangers and Rays among other teams. That makes him a valid answer here.

Nelson Cruz played for the Orioles and Rangers

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. They have a database that tells you every single player that's suited up for the Rangers and Orioles, which can help give you the rarest answer for today.