Which Rangers players have also played for the Rays? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 14

The Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays don't seem like two teams who wouldn't have very much crossover. Unfortunately, that is the case as only 63 players in MLB history have done so. The MLB Immaculate Grid is starting off with a challenging topic.

Asdrubal Cabrera has played for about half the league, and that includes both the Rangers and Rays. The infielder played for Tampa Bay in 2015 and the Rangers in 2019. At the time of writing, only 3% of people had written him in here.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 14: Which Rangers players have also played for the Rays?

Here are some other players who have played for the Rays and Rangers:

Carlos Gomez (2018 with TBR, 2016-2017 with TEX)

Nathaniel Lowe (2019-2020 with TBR, 2021-2023 with TEX)

Brad Miller (2016-2018 with TBR, 2022-2023 with TEX)

Carlos Pena (2007-2012 with TBR, 2001-2006 with TEX)

Drew Smyly (2014-2016 with TBR, 2019 with TEX)

Controversial slugger Jose Canseco also played for these two teams. He's known for playing for the Oakland Athletics, but he was with the Rays in 1999 and 2000.

From 1992-1994, he was with the Rangers. This makes him a good and probably lesser known answer to this particular sector of the MLB Immaculate Grid.

Jose Canseco played for the Rays and Rangers

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. All 63 people are denoted there and that can help you find the rarest answer. Since there aren't many, the notable ones will likely be used by a lot of players today.