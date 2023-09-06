Which Rangers players have also played with the Rockies? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 6

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for error.

The MLB Immaculate Grid is a 3-by-3 grid that contains different categories above each grid. Players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day.

The Sept. 6 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Texas Rangers player has also donned the jersey of the Colorado Rockies.

Interestingly, there are 65 players who have played for both teams. One player who ticks both categories is Ian Desmond.

Desmond played one season with the Texas Rangers in 2016. He played 156 games and hit 22 home runs during his time with the franchise.

In 2017, Desmond joined the Colorado Rockies. He played three seasons with the team, featuring in 395 games and hitting 49 homers.

Desmond retired from baseball in 2019. He played 11 seasons in the MLB, earning two All-Star honors and winning three Silver Slugger Awards.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 6: Other Rangers players who have played for the Rockies

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 6

Royce Clayton

Clayton played just under three seasons with the Texas Rangers from 1998 to 2000. He featured in 333 games and hit 33 home runs.

Clayton spent one season with the Colorado Rockies in 2004. He featured in 146 games and hit eight homers.

Jeff Baker

Baker spent just under five seasons with the Rockies from 2005 to 2009. He played 231 games and hit 21 home runs.

In 2013, Baker signed a one-year deal with the Rangers. He made 74 appearances for the Texas-based team and smashed 11 home runs.

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the second row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.