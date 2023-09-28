Which Rangers players have also played for the Twins? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 28

MLB Immaculate Grid is a daily baseball game that allows fans to test their baseball knowledge. Despite only having released fewer than 200 puzzles to date, the game has gained a massive following among fans everywhere.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid follows a simple concept. By using the six provided clues, users must populate the nine grid squares with names of MLB stars, both past and present.

On September 28, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name members of the Texas Rangers who have also played for the Minnesota Twins. Let's take a look at some top names.

"Immaculate Grid 179. Retweet or reply with your score!" - MLB Immaculate Grid

Players who have appeared for Twins and Rangers | MLB Immaculate Grid September 28

First baseman and outfielder Joey Gallo was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the first round of the 2012 draft. After failing to make an impact in his first two seasons with the team, Gallo broke out in 2018, hitting 41 home runs and 80 RBIs. Although the Vegas native never hit for a high average his slashline of .253/.319/.598 in 2018 earned a spot on his first All-Star team. In 2021, he was traded to the New York Yankees. However, after hitting just .160 in the Bronx, he was shipped out again. Now, Gallo is trying to redeem himself on the Twins, but has only hit .177/.301/.440 this year.

"To put into perspective how bad Giancarlo Stanton has been this year, here’s him compared to Joey Gallo whose batting .177" - ZT

After several years of relative irrelevance, which included a season on the Twins, pitcher Lance Lynn tossed 208 innings in 2019 with the Rangers. That year, the right hander amassed an ERA of 3.67 and a record of 16-11 to finish in the top five in AL Cy Young voting. Since joining the Los Angeles Dodgers at the 2023 trade deadline, Lynn is 6-2 with a 4.50 ERA in ten starts.

23-year old Scott Erickson came into his own as a sophomore for the 1991 Minnesota Twins. That year, the 6-foot-4 starter led MLB with 20 wins, pitched to a 3.18 ERA, and struck out 108 batters to finish second in AL Cy Young voting. Unfortunately, Erickson would peak early, and by the time he joined the Rangers in 2004, finished the season with an ERA over six.

"Scott Erickson....20 game winner in 1991 and a No Hitter in 1994." - Shawn Herlickson

Current Baltimore Orioles starter Kyle Gibson began his career with the Twins, pitching there from 2013 until 2019. After his contract with Minnesota expired in 2019, Gibson inked a three-year, $28 million deal with Texas ahead of the 2020 season. In 2021, he posted a career-best 2.87 ERA, earning him the first All-Star nod of his career.