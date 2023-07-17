Which Rangers players have won the Golden Glove Award? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 17

The MLB Immaculate Grid’s July 17 edition is out. Today’s grid has the Texas Rangers in the first column and Gold Glove is in the third row. The correct answer will be the names of Rangers players who have won the Gold Glove Award.

One notable player among the Texas Rangers who has achieved this honor is Alex Rodriguez. Throughout his illustrious 22-season career, Rodriguez played for several teams, including the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, and New York Yankees.

His remarkable accomplishments include surpassing milestones such as 600 home runs (eventually reaching 696), over 2,000 RBIs, 2,000 runs, 3,000 hits, and 300 stolen bases, making him the only player in MLB history to achieve such a remarkable combination of achievements.

Rodriguez's stellar performances granted him the prestigious honor of being selected as an All-Star for 14 times.

Additionally, he garnered three American League Most Valuable Player Awards, and 10 Silver Slugger Awards. He has won two Gold Glove Awards for the Texas Rangers.

Alex Rodriguez holds the remarkable career record for grand slams, smashing an incredible 25 of them throughout his time on the field. Furthermore, he etched his name in baseball history by signing two of the most lucrative contracts ever witnessed in MLB.

Other MLB players who won the Gold Glove Award for the Texas Rangers

Adrian Beltre #29 of the Texas Rangers waits to bat in the fifth inning while playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 5, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Some other Texas Rangers players who have won the Gold Glove Award are Adrian Beltre, Joey Gallo, Buddy Bell, Michael Young, and Kenny Rogers.

Adrian Beltre represented the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers in his MLB career. Regarded as one of the greatest third baseman of all time, Beltre played the 2011 World Series for the Rangers.

His 21 year long Major League career earned him the Gold Glove award five times, three of which were for the Texas Rangers. He participated in four All-Star Games and bagged the Silver Slugger award four times.

