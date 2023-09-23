Which Rangers players have won MVP? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 23

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 174th puzzle on Saturday, Sept. 23. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can try to achieve an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which Texas Rangers player has won the MVP award. Interestingly, there have been five players who have claimed the title.

The most recent Rangers player to win the award is Josh Hamilton, who clinched the MVP award in 2010.

Hamilton played with the Texas Rangers from 2008 to 2012 and for one more season in 2015. He helped the team reach the World Series in 2010 and 2011. However, the Rangers failed to win the championship on both occasions, losing to the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals, respectively.

Hamilton earned five All-Star honors and won three Silver Slugger awards as well. He was inducted into the Rangers' Hall of Fame in 2019.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 23: Other Rangers players who have won the MVP award

Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez won the AL MVP award with the Texas Rangers in 2003. The shortstop played three seasons with the Rangers from 2001 to 2003.

Rodriguez earned 14 All-Star honors and won three MVP awards during his career. He also helped the New York Yankees win the World Series in 2009.

Ivan Rodriguez

Rodriguez won the AL MVP award with the Texas Rangers in 1999. The catcher played with the franchise from 1991 to 2002 and for one more season in 2009.

Rodriguez earned 14 All-Star honors during his career and won 13 Gold Glove awards. He won the World Series with the Florida Marlins in 2003.

