Which Rangers have recorded 100+ RBI in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 2

It's a good day to be a Texas Rangers fan as August 2nd's MLB Immaculate Grid quizzed fans about the Texas players with 100+ RBI in a season.

22 Rangers players have contributed with more than 100 RBI in a season in the franchise's illustrious history in the competition.

Former Puerto Rican baseball outfielder Juan González is the first name that pops up on this list. González made his MLB debut for the Rangers in 1989 after impressing in the Minor League.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His phenomenal run-scoring ability was there to see for all when he became the youngest player to hit a home run in Rangers history in his debut season.

González soon became one of the most feared hitters in the league, and his reputation elevated to the next level after he set the franchise record for most RBIs in a season for the Rangers in 1996.

He broke his own record of 144 RBIs by accumulating 157 RBI in 1998, setting a franchise record for most RBIs in a season.

Former first baseman Rafael Palmeiro came very close to breaking González's record in 1999 after securing 148 RBI for the Rangers that season.

Although Alex Rodriguez had a brief stint with the Rangers from 2001 to 2003, the baseball icon left a lasting impression on the Texas fans.

A-Rod broke the 100 RBI mark in his first two seasons with the franchise, returning with 135 RBIs in 2001 and 142 in 2002.

He also set the record for most home runs in a season by a Texas player registering 52 and 57 homers in 2001 and 2002, respectively.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 2: Other players who recorded 100+ RBI in a season for the Texas Rangers

Josh Hamilton: The former outfielder enjoyed a prolific career with the Rangers, breaching 100 RBIs in a season on three occasions.

Hamilton registered his career-high mark in the 2008 season, managing 130 RBIs for the Rangers. The five-time All-Star also managed more than 100 RBIs in 2010 and 2012.

Mark Teixeira: The former first baseman was another player who terrorized pitchers with his scoring ability.

Teixeira enjoyed a remarkable season with the Rangers in 2005, as he scored 43 home runs and 144 RBIs, the joint third most in the franchise history.

Nomar Mazara: The former Texas player became one of the latest additions to the list after securing 101 RBI in the 2017 MLB season.