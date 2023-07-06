Which Rays pitchers have had 200+ strikeouts in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 6

Daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid has become an online sensation among baseball fans across the world. It tests the player's knowledge of the game and its teams and players.

The objective of the game is to fill up the grid with the correct answers based on the clues provided along the side of the grid. A player has nine guesses to provide nice correct answers, which means that even a single wrong answer would result in a less-than-perfect score.

The clue along the horizontal plane for the July 6 edition is a pitching season with 200+ strikeouts, while the clue along the vertical plane is the Tampa Bay Rays. Thus, the correct answer for the corresponding grid is the name of a Rays player who has pitched a single season with 200 or more strikeouts.

A 200+ strikeout season has been achieved 10 times in the entire history of the Tampa Bay Rays franchise. The player with the highest number of strikeouts in a single MLB season for the Rays is Chris Archer, who managed 252 strikeouts in the 2015 season.

Notably, Archer achieved the feat in three consecutive seasons with the Rays, as he achieved the feat in 2016 and 2017 as well. Thus, he is the most obvious correct answer.

Other names that would also be a correct answer include Charlie Morton, Scott Kazmir, James Shields and David Price.

Other Tampa Bay Rays players who have achieved a 200+ strikeout season in the MLB

The most recent Tampa Bay Rays pitcher to achieve 200+ strikeouts in a single season is Charlie Morton, who did it in the 2019 MLB season. Some other players who have also completed the feat are James Shields and David Price, who both did it for two consecutive years in 2011 and 2012.

Blake Snell and Scott Kazmir are the other two players who have achieved the landmark for the Rays.

