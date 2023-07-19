Which Rays players have been an All-Star? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 19

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 19 features the All-Star in the third column and the Tampa Bay Rays in the first row. This means the daily trivia puzzle for the day requires participants to identify players who have played for both teams.

Over the years, numerous Rays players have been named an All-Star, one of them being Jose Canseco. He was a notable outfielder and a designated hitter.

During his career, the 59-year-old won various awards and accolades. He was named the Rookie of the Year in 1986 and the MVP in 1988. Canseco bagged six All-Star awards in his career. He is a two-time MLB World Series Champion — with the Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees. His offensive prowess earned him four Silver Slugger Awards.

Despite injuries later in his career, Canseco produced remarkable performances, averaging 40 home runs, 120 RBIs, and 102 runs scored per 162 games over 17 seasons with seven teams.

He also faced backlash when he admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs in his book — Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big — published in 2005.

After retiring, Canseco explored other combat sports, engaging in boxing and mixed martial arts.

Other MLB Tampa Bay Rays players who have been an All-Star

Relief pitcher David Price #14 of the Tampa Bay Rays

Other Rays players who have been named an All-Star are David Price, Yandy Diaz, Randy Arozarena, Wander Franco, and Shane McClanahan.

Selected in the first overall draft in the 2007 Major League by the Tampa Bay Rays, David Price made his debut in the Majors in September 2008. The 37-year-old also played for MLB teams like the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Through the 2008 playoffs, Price served as a relief pitcher for the Rays. He helped the team reach its first World Series in 2008. He became a full-time starting pitcher in 2009.

In 2010 he was named the American League starter for the MLB All-Star Game. Price finished second in the voting for the 2010 Cy Young Award before winning it in 2012. He secured three All-Star awards with the Rays.

