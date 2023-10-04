Which Rays players have also played for the Brewers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 4

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 185th puzzle on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for errors while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can have an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which Tampa Bay Rays player also donned the jersey for the Milwaukee Brewers. Interestingly, there are 73 players to choose from.

One of the more popular names to feature on this list is Willy Adames.

Adames played just under four seasons with the Rays from 2018 to 2021. He featured in 332 games and hit 43 home runs for the Tampa Bay side.

In May 2021, Adames was traded to the Brewers. At the time of writing, the shortstop has played 387 games and hit 75 homers for the Milwaukee outfit.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 4: Other

Rays players who have also played for the Brewers

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 4

Jesus Aguilar

Aguilar played for the Milwaukee Brewers for just under three seasons from 2017 to 2019. He featured in 376 games for them and hit 59 home runs.

In July 2019, Aguilar joined the Tampa Bay Rays for the rest of the campaign. During his brief stint with the franchise, the baseman recorded four home runs in 39 appearances.

Raul Casanova

Casanova spent three years with the Brewers from 2000 to 2002. He hit 18 home runs in 188 games for the Milwaukee-based franchise.

In 2007, Casanova joined the Rays for one season. He made 29 appearances for the team and hit six home runs during his time in Tampa Bay.

Fans can choose any of the above players to put in the slot on the first row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.