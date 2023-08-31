Which Rays players have also played for the Cubs? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 31

Throughout MLB history, several players have donned both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs jerseys, many of them achieving star status. The MLB Immaculate Grid for August 31 has players guessing from the list of 67 players who have been able to be a part of this particular privilege.

With an accuracy rate of just 36%, Sportskeeda has fans of the Immaculate Grid covered, so let’s take a closer look at some of them:

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 31: Which Rays players have also played for the Cubs?

Rich Hill was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the first round of the 2002 MLB draft, and susequently made his debut with the team in 2006. After speding seasons with numerous teams, he landed on the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021 where he spent one season. Hill is currently playing for the San Diego Padres.

Born in 1978, Dominican Player, Carlos Pena made his debut with the Texas Rangers in 2001 before landing on the Rays in 2007 where he spent the best seasons of his career, being named an All-Star in 2009. Pena was traded to the Cubs in 2010 and signed a one-year contract before being sent back to Tampa.

The current Miami Marlins pitcher, David Robertson, made his MLB debut in 2008 with the New York Yankees before landing on the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021 after spending the summer with Team USA in the Tokio Olympics, where he earned a silver medal. After one year in Tampa, Robertson signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs but was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies midway through the season. Notably, David Robertson won the 2009 World Series with the Yankees and was named an All-Star in 2011.

The most picked player by MLB Immaculate Grid fans for this particular answer, at the time of writing is Ben Zobrist. Zobrist made his debut with the Rays in 2006 where he spent nine seasons. Zobrist was later traded to the Kansas City Royals where he won the 2015 World Series before being traded to the Chicago Cubs where he was crowned champion for the second year in a row. Ben Zobrist was notably named the World Series MVP in 2016.

Other players who have spent time with both MLB teams include:

Jason Smith

Eric Sogard

Randall Simon

Xavier Cedeño