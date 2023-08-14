Which Rays players have also played for the Nationals? MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 14

For those who are interested in completing the MLB Immaculate Grid today, knowing who played for both the Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals is paramount. They cross over in one section of the grid.

Nelson Cruz qualifies for this section, as he does with most Immaculate Grid subjects. In 2021, he was with the Tampa Bay Rays and then he joined the Washington Nationals in 2022. At the time of writing, 33% of people had used Cruz in this section.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 14: Which Rays players have also played for the Nationals?

Here are some good answers to this prompt, some of which may dramatically lower the rarity score for your answers:

Yunel Escobar (2015 with WSH, 2013-2014 with TBR)

Edwin Jackson (2012-2017 with WSH, 2006-2008 with TBR)

Jake McGee (2022 with WSH, 2010-2015 with TBR)

Wilson Ramos (2010-2016 with WSH, 2017-2018 with TBR)

Rafael Soriano (2013-2014 with WSH, 2010 with TBR)

Edwin Jackson played for the Nationals and Rays

Once again, Asdrubal Cabrera qualifies here. He played for many teams such as the Rays, Guardians, Nationals and Reds. From 2014-2020, Cabrera was a member of the Nationals franchise. He spent the 2015 season away from them with the Rays, though.

Be sure to check out Baseball Reference. There, a database compiles every single player to play for both Washington and Tampa Bay, even if it was for a single game. They will help lower your rarity score.