Which Rays players have also played for the Reds? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 4

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for mistakes.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day.

One grid on the Oct. 4 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Tampa Bay Rays player has also played for the Cincinnati Reds. Interestingly, there are 61 players who have worn the jersey for both teams.

Jonny Gomes is a player who ticks both categories.

Gomes played with the Rays for six seasons from 2003 to 2008. He played 415 games and smashed 66 home runs during his time in Tampa Bay.

In 2009, Gomes joined the Reds and played three seasons with the team. He hit 49 home runs in 323 games for Cincinnati.

Gomes was part of the Boston Red Sox side that won the World Series title in 2013.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for October 4: Other Rays players who have also played for the Reds

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for October 4

Ryan Hanigan

Hanigan played seven seasons with the Cincinnati Reds from 2007 to 2013. He featured in 474 games and hit 20 home runs for them.

In 2014, Hanigan spent one season with the Tampa Bay Rays. He made 84 appearances for them and hit five home runs.

Russell Branyan

Branyan spent two years with the Reds from 2002 to 2003. He featured in 158 games and hit 25 home runs for the Cincinnati outfit.

In 2006, Branyan played one season with the Rays. He hit 12 home runs in 62 games for the Tampa Bay-based team.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to fill in the slot on the first row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.