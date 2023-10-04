Which Rays players have also played for the Twins? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 4

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for error.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score daily.

One grid on the Oct. 4 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Tampa Bay Rays player has also played for the Minnesota Twins. Interestingly, there are only 63 players who qualify.

One player who ticks both categories is Jason Bartlett.

Bartlett played for the Twins from 2004 to 2007 and for one more season in 2014. He featured in 324 games for them and hit 10 home runs.

In 2008, Bartlett joined the Rays and went on to play three years with the franchise. During his time in Tampa Bay, the shortstop hit 19 home runs in 400 games for the team.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 4: Other Rays players who have also played for the Twins

Logan Forsythe

Forsythe spent three seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2014 to 2016. He recorded 43 home runs in 390 games for them.

In 2018, Forsythe joined the Minnesota Twins for a brief spell. He made 50 appearances for them before leaving to join the Texas Rangers the following season.

Trevor Plouffe

Plouffe spent seven seasons with the Twins from 2010 to 2016. He featured in 723 games and hit 96 home runs for the Minnesota-based team.

In 2017, Plouffe joined the Rays for a short spell. He played 42 games and hit two homers during his time with the Tampa Bay ouftit.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to fill in the slot on the first row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.