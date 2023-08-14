Which Rays players have recorded 30+ SB in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 14

The MLB Immaculate Grid's 134th puzzle was released on Monday, Aug. 14. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid with two types of categories on each side.

The catch is that there is little or no room for error while entering your answers in the grid boxes. However, as the game is refreshed daily, fans can look to achieve an immaculate game every day.

One answer on the Aug. 14 edition of the MLB Immaculate Grid requires fans to guess which Tampa Bay Rays players have more than 30 stolen bases in a single season.

Interestingly, there have been seven players who have achieved the feat. One of the most prominent Rays players to have crossed the landmark is Carl Crawford.

Crawford surpassed 30 stolen bases in a season seven times while playing for the Rays across nine seasons from 2002 to 2010. He set a franchise record in 2009 when he racked up 60 stolen bases.

The other times that Crawford crossed the landmark were in 2003 (55 SB), 2004 (59 SB), 2005 (46 SB) 2006 (58 SB), 2007 (50 SB) and 2010 (47 SB).

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 14: Other players to have more than 30 stolen bases for the Rays

B.J. Upton

Upton crossed 30 stolen bases in a season five times during his time with the Tampa Bay Rays. He recorded 44 stolen bases in 2008 and 42 each in 2009 and 2010.

Upton also managed 36 stolen bases in 2011 and 31 the following season.

Mallen Smith

Smith played two seasons with the Rays after joining the team in 2017. He racked up 40 stolen bases for the Rays in 2018.

Randy Arozarena

Arozarena managed to record 32 stolen bases for Tampa Bay in 2022. He is the most recent player to record more than 30 stolen bases for the team in a single season.

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in their slot for today's MLB Immaculate Grid answer on the second row of the third column.