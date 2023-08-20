Which record did Julio Rodriguez break vs Astros? Mariners star creates history in Houston

Julio Rodriguez broke an all-MLB record during his rich vein of form that has fans and media take note. The Seattle Mariners All-Star went ahead in the leaderboard for most hits in a four-game stretch as he completed his 17th hit in the game against the Houston Astros.

In the game against the Houston Astros, the 22-year-old went 4-6 with a home run. In the seventh innings with a single to the left, J-Rod broke the MLB record that has stood for 98 years. As per ESPN Milt Stock of the Brooklyn Robins set the four game record with 16 hits in 1925.

Julio Rodriguez has been an important component in the Mariners lineup ever since his debut in the MLB last season. Because of his stellar season he was awarded the Silver Slugger and took home the AL Rookie of the Year batting .284/.345/.509 with 84 runs, 28 home runs, 75 RBI, 25 steals.

Even this season, the center fielder played in the showcase game for the franchise. A setback in the middle of the season, when he averaged .220 in June, has been forgotten as he came back strongly to boost his overall season average to.278. In August, he is batting.405.

Julio Rodriguez was unaware of the record till it was shown on the screen

Like most record setters, Julio Rodriguez was unaware of his achievement till it was announced at the Minute Maid Park scoreboard.

"Honestly, I knew when they put it on the scoreboard that I had set a record for a four-game span," Rodriguez said in post-game interaction. "Before that, I didn't know."

Like J-Rod the Mariners seem to be on a roll as they are enjoying a good run of form with a 13-3 record. They are just 1.5 games against their series opponents, the Astros in the second AL Wild Card spot while they managed to maintain 0.5 games lead over the Toronto Blue Jays for the third spot.