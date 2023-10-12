Which Reds pitchers have recorded 20+ wins in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 12

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 193rd puzzle on Thursday, Oct. 12. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can have an immaculate score every time.

On Thursday, one grid requires fans to guess which Cincinnati Reds pitchers have recorded more than 20 wins in a season.

Jim Maloney is a name that ticks both categories.

Maloney played with the Reds for 11 seasons from 1960 to 1970. He finished the 1963 season with an impressive 23 wins.

Across his MLB career, Maloney racked up a 134–84 record. The right-handed pitcher recorded 1,605 strikeouts with a 3.19 ERA.

Maloney earned All-Star honors in 1965. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 12: Other Reds pitchers who have 20+ wins in a season

Sammy Ellis

Ellis played with the Cincinnati Reds for six seasons from 1962 to 1967. He recorded 22 wins in the 1965 MLB campaign and also earned All-Star honors that year.

Ellis finished his career with a 63–58 record. He racked up 677 strikeouts across the Majors and finished with a 4.15 ERA.

Unfortunately, Ellis passed away on May 3, 2016.

Will White

White holds the Reds' franchise record for the most wins in a season. He racked up 43 wins during the 1883 season.

White played with the Reds for 12 seasons from 1878 to 1879 and 1882 to 1886. He also played for the Boston Red Caps, Cincinnati Star and Detroit Wolverines. The pitcher finished with a 229–166 record.

Fans can choose any of the above players to complete the slot on the first row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.