Which Reds players with 3000+ career plate appearances have had .300+ average? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 20

Today's edition of the popular daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid features players with a career batting average of over .300 and also players who have played for the Cincinnati Reds. Here's a look at the correct answers for the July 20 edition of the game:

The final clue along the horizontal plane is a .300+ career batting average in over 3000 plate appearances, while the final clue along the vertical plane is the Cincinnati Reds. Hence, the correct answer to the corresponding grid is the name of a Reds player who has a career batting average of over .300, having had 3000+ playe appearances as well.

One of the most recent Reds player to achieve this feat is Sean Casey. While he has recently been hired as a coach by the New York Yankees, he spent a large part of his playing career with the Cincinnati Reds. Casey played for the Reds from 1998 to 2005 and ended his career with a .302 batting average in over 3000 plate appearances.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some other names that would also be a correct answer for grid include Pete Rose, Al Simmons and Ernie Lombardi

Thy Rival @ThyRival



Sean spent 8 seasons with the @Reds, finishing his career with a .302 batting average. He can now be seen as a commentator for the @MLBNetwork.



#CompeteWithPurpose Sean Casey (@TheMayorsOffice) is a former First Baseman that spent 12 seasons playing in the @MLB from 1997-2008.Sean spent 8 seasons with the @Reds, finishing his career with a .302 batting average. He can now be seen as a commentator for the @MLBNetwork. pic.twitter.com/FBRacRleGf " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/FBRacRleGf" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/FBRacRleGf

Larry in Missouri @LarryInMissouri Happy Birthday to the undisputed hit king, Pete Rose “Charlie Hustle”; .303 career average, 4,256 hits, 3X World Series Champion, 17X All Star, 3X NL Batting Champion, Rookie Of The Year, Cincinnati Reds #14 Retired, Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame; 78 Today.. pic.twitter.com/ba6PVyHx5u " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/ba6PVyHx5u

Other Cincinnati Reds players who have had .300+ batting average in over 3000 plate appearances in the MLB

Another big name who has played for the Cincinnati Reds and also achieved the feat is Pete Rose, who spent over a decade playing for the franchise. Rose started his MLB career with the Reds in 1963 and played for them till 1978, rejoining them again in the last two years of his playing career. After retiring, he was also the Reds' manager from 1984 to 1989.

Al Simmons and Ernie Lombardi have also both achieved the feat and also played for the Reds during their illustrious careers.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault