Which Reds players have also had a 40+ HR season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 5

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid comes out with a new puzzle to delight and challenge baseball fans everywhere. Almost overnight, Baseball Reference's quiz game has become a favorite for fans everywhere.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid features six hints lined up. At the intersecting squares, users must use the clue to populate the spaces with names of relevant stars, both past and present. While team names are usually given as the clues, sometimes a statistical value of career achievement is included instead.

On September 5, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have hit 40 or more home runs in a season for the Cincinnati Reds. Let's go over some of the top names.

Cincinnati Reds players with 40+ home run seasons | MLB Immaculate Grid September 5

Ken Griffey Jr. was not only one of the best players for the Seattle Mariners in the 1990s, but he was one of the best players that that franchise has ever had. His decade in Seattle (1989-1999) included a trophy case of hardware, including ten straight Gold Gloves, seven Silver Sluggers, as well as the 1997 MVP Award. However, after repeatedly butting heads with flashy new rookie Alex Rodriguez, Griffey requested a trade. In 2000, his first with the Reds, Griffey Jr. bashed 40 home runs and 118 RBIs. It would be the last time in his career he would hit 40 homers.

First baseman Ted Kluszewski began his career with the 1947 Cincinnati Reds. Although he was slow to adjust to the pace of MLB, he eventually found his touch, and his stats imporved exponentially. In 1953, he broke out, hitting .316/.380/.570 with 40 home runs and 118 RBIs. One year later, his 49 home runs and 141 led the league in both categories. His .642 slugging percentage has remained a team record ever since he retired in 1961.

Johnny Bench was a member of the 1970s "Big Red Machine" that brought consecutive World Series titles to Cincinnati in 1975 and 1976. His 45 home runs in 1970 represented the first time ever that a catcher led the league in home runs. Additionally, his league-leading 148 RBIs that season were enough for him to clinch the 1970 NL MVP Award. In 1972, he again led the NL in home runs and RBIs (40 and 125). The 1989 Hall of Fame inductee spent his entire 17-year career with the Reds, and has regularly been referred to as the best catcher in history.

A teammate of Bench's, George Foster, was also an integral member of the Red Machine. The left fielder led the league in both home runs and RBIs in consective seasons between 1977 and 1978, and won the NL MVP Award in 1977. After a very successful decade in Cincinnati, Foster signed with the New York Mets in 1982, and inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2003.