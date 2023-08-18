Which Reds players have also played for the Brewers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 18

It's an intriguing day to be a Cincinnati Reds or a Milwaukee Brewers fan, as the MLB Immaculate Grid features players to have represented both franchises.

Jesse Winker was the most guessed name for today's daily internet puzzle query, receiving 32% of answers. The success rate for the puzzle was a lowly 24%, highlighting the complexity of the quiz.

Winker made his MLB debut with the Reds in 2017 after impressing as a prospect in the previous years. The 30-year-old managed seven home runs in 47 games in his debut season for the Reds.

While his numbers did improve in the seasons that followed, his best season in the division came in 2021 as he recorded a career-high 24 homers that year. His performance garnered him his first All-Star appearance.

He was traded to the Mariners in 2022 in exchange for Justin Dunn, Jake Fraley, Brandon Williamson, and Connor Phillips. However, his stint with the Mariners did not last long as he was traded to the Brewers in the very same season.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 18: Other Brewers and Reds players

Greg Vaughn: One of the more recognizable faces in the Brewers' history, Greg Vaughn is another player to have represented both franchises.

Vaughn's major league debut came while representing the Brewers in 1989. He emerged as one of the hardest hitters in the division during his time with the franchise. Vaughn smashed 169 home runs during his eight-year stint with the club before moving to the San Diego Padres.

The four-time All-Star managed a record-breaking 50 homers in the 1998 season with the Padres, claiming the Silver Slugger Award for his exploits. However, the Padres shocked their fans after trading the star slugger to the Reds the following season.

Although his arrival in Cincinnati was marked with controversy surrounding his facial hair, Vaughan smashed 45 home runs in his first and only year with the Reds.

Mike Moustakas: The 34-year-old third baseman is one of the latest players to have represented the clubs above during his Major League stint.

Although Moustakas represented the Reds and the Brewers, his major accolades came with the Kansas City Royals from 2011 to 2018. The three-time All-star made his MLB debut with the Royals in 2011 and clinched the World Series in 2015.

He was traded to the Brewers in 2018 and remained with the franchise until 2019. He signed a four-year contract with the Reds after opting for free agency at the fag end of 2019.