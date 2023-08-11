Which Reds players have also played for the Diamondbacks? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 11

The MLB Immaculate Grid for Aug. 11 requires participants to name a player, current or former, to have represented the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds.

Here is a list of players who have donned the jerseys of both teams:

Jose Guillen: Guillen signed with the Reds in 2003 and soon established himself as a power hitter, striking 23 home runs that season. He was traded to the Diamondbacks in 2005, where he continued to showcase his offensive abilities.

Lenny Harris: Harris served as an infielder for the Reds from 1998 to 2000. His versatility off the bench proved very useful to the team. He joined the Diamondbacks in 2001.

David Hernandez: At various points in his career, David Hernandez played for both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cincinnati Reds. From 2011 to 2015, he was a member of the Diamondbacks, where he developed into a dependable bullpen pitcher.

Hernandez joined the Reds in 2016 and made significant contributions as a reliever. He had a career-best 4.48 ERA in 2012 while pitching for the Diamondbacks, and in 2016 with the Reds, he recorded an impressive 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

David Holmberg: The pitcher made his MLB debut with the Diamondbacks in 2013. That proved to be his sole appearance for the team in his rookie year. He was subsequently traded to the Reds in 2014.

J.J. Hoover: He was a relief pitcher who played an important role in the Reds' bullpen from 2012 to 2016. Hoover relocated to the Diamondbacks in 2017 with the goal of strengthening their relief staff.

Between 2014 and 2016, Hoover recorded 47 saves for the Reds. With the Diamondbacks, he worked to bring consistency to the middle relief position.

Other players who represented the Reds and Diamondbacks

Kevin Jarvis: In 2001, Jarvis was a member of the Reds' roster, mostly as a starter in the rotation. He pitched 184 innings for the Reds that season. In 2006, Jarvis briefly joined the Diamondbacks, who used his expertise to bolster their pitching staff.

Chris Jones: Chris Jones made a few brief appearances for the Reds in 2001 as a left-handed reliever. In 2005, he joined the Diamondbacks and strengthened their bullpen.

Patrick Kivlehan: Kivlehan joined the Reds in 2017 and immediately began showcasing his versatility and power, hitting a career-high 11 home runs that season. In 2018, Kivlehan moved to the Diamondbacks, where he continued to provide depth off the bench.

Mike Leake: Leake made his MLB debut in 2010 with the Reds and was known for his powerful pitching and hitting skills. He was acquired by the Giants in a trade in 2015, but joined the Diamondbacks in 2019, bolstering their rotation.

Felipe Lopez: From 2003 to 2006, he played for the Reds, where he showed off his versatility as a switch-hitter. He had a standout 2005 season, making the All-Star team and hitting .291.

In 2007, Lopez became a member of the Diamondbacks, adding to their depth in the infield.