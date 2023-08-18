Which Reds players have also played for the Nationals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 18

The Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals, two distinct teams with rich histories, share a unique thread - the roster crossover. A total of 127 players have donned the uniforms of bothe the Reds and Nationals, leaving an inelible mark on both franchises. The MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 18 has players guessing from this list. With a success rate of just 48% at the time of writing, Sportskeeda is here to help you complete the puzzle:

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 18: Which Reds players have also played for the Nationals?

Known for his versatility, Asdrúbal Cabrera transitioned from playing shortstop for the Nationals to a brief stint with the Reds in 2021 before reaching the Arizona Diamondbacks

Adam Dunn, a power-hitting force, showcased his home run prowess with the Reds before becoming a fan favortie during his tenure with the Nationals. His impressive slugging left an enduring impact in both teams.

Felipe López exemplified his talent as a switch-hitting middle infielder for both teams. While his performance with the Nationals garnered attention, he also brought his skillset to the Reds, leaving an imprint on each organization.

A reliable closer, Jeff Reardon brought his signature high leg kick to both the Reds and the Nationals during the 1990s. His late-game heroics left an everlasting mark on the memories of fans.

Beyond these notable individuals, a plethora of players have transitioned between the two teams, leaving a fascinating trail of shred history. From promising rookies to seasoned veterans, other players known for having worn both jerseys include:

Aaron Boone

Sean Doolittle

José Guillen

Roberto Kelly

The player that has been chosen most by fans is Adam Dunn.