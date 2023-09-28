Which Reds players have also played for the Twins? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 28

The MLB Immaculate Grid for September 28 features two teams: the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins. These two teams may not have all that much in common, but there are at least a few players who played for both of them. Today, it's your job to find out just one of those. There are a total of 157 possible answers to this one.

Outfielder Billy Hamilton was supposed to be the next big thing for the Reds. He debuted in 2013. That didn't happen and he left in 2018 and became a journeyman, landing on the Twins in 2022. At the time of writing, just 2% of people had tried his name.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 28: Which Reds players have also played for the Twins?

Here are some other players who played for both the Reds and Twins:

Zach Duke (2013-2017 with CIN, 2018 with MIN)

Kyle Lohse (2006-2007 with CIN, 2001-2006 with MIN)

JT Riddle (2022 with CIN, 2021 with MIN)

Josh Roenicke (2008-2009 with CIN, 2013 with MIN)

Infielder Kyle Farmer is another good answer. He played for the Reds from 2019 to 2022. In 2023, he joined the Twins. There are not a lot of notable players to have been on these two teams despite their being 157 possible answers.

Kyle Farmer played for both the Reds and Twins

Sonny Gray is currently the ace of the Twins staff. He has been on a few teams and was a top notch pitcher for the Reds before then.

