Which Reds players have also won MVP? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 4

On October 4, the Cincinnati Reds and the MVP award collided on the MLB Immaculate Grid. This can be a tricky one since it's been a while since the team had such a good player. Nevertheless, it's your job to name one player who's played for both, but fortunately only one. There are a total of 10 possible answers, which could make this one difficult to complete.
Joey Votto is the most recent player to have done this. He won the National League MVP for the Reds in 2010, which was the last time any Red won. At the time of writing, 27% of players had used him here.
MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 4: Which Reds players have also won MVP?
Below are all the Reds to have won MVP:
- Joey Votto 2010
- Barry Larkin 1995
- George Foster 1977
- Joe Morgan 1976
- Joe Morgan 1975
- Pete Rose 1973
- Johnny Bench 1972
- Johnny Bench 1970
- Frank Robinson 1961
- Frank McCormick 1940
- Bucky Walters 1939
- Ernie Lombardi 1938
Barry Larkin was the one prior to Votto, so he might be another popular answer. The team has only had 12 individual seasons of MVP, so it may be advisable to use one of the earlier players that fans might have forgotten about.
