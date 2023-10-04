Which Reds players have also won MVP? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 4

On October 4, the Cincinnati Reds and the MVP award collided on the MLB Immaculate Grid. This can be a tricky one since it's been a while since the team had such a good player. Nevertheless, it's your job to name one player who's played for both, but fortunately only one. There are a total of 10 possible answers, which could make this one difficult to complete.

Joey Votto is the most recent player to have done this. He won the National League MVP for the Reds in 2010, which was the last time any Red won. At the time of writing, 27% of players had used him here.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 4: Which Reds players have also won MVP?

Below are all the Reds to have won MVP:

Joey Votto 2010

Barry Larkin 1995

George Foster 1977

Joe Morgan 1976

Joe Morgan 1975

Pete Rose 1973

Johnny Bench 1972

Johnny Bench 1970

Frank Robinson 1961

Frank McCormick 1940

Bucky Walters 1939

Ernie Lombardi 1938

Joey Votto won MVP for the Reds

Barry Larkin was the one prior to Votto, so he might be another popular answer. The team has only had 12 individual seasons of MVP, so it may be advisable to use one of the earlier players that fans might have forgotten about.

Be sure to check out our other coverage of the MLB Immaculate Grid. Every single day, articles just like this one come out for every single prompt the grid has. They can and will help you get them right and perhaps even lower your rarity score.