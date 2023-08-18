Which Reds players have recorded 100+ RBI in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 18

The Cincinnati Reds have a storied history filled with exceptional players who have left their mark on the game of baseball. Over the years, several Reds players have achieved the impressive feat of recording 100 or more RBIs, in a single season. The MLB Immaculate Grid for August 18 has fans guessing from this list of 31 historic outliers.

Expand Tweet

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 18: Which Reds players have recorded 100+ RBI in a season?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Johnny Bench (1970, 1972, 1975, 1977): A legendary catcher and cornerstone of the Big Red Machine, Bench was known for his power hitting and exceptional defense.

Tony Perez (1967, 1969, 1970, 1975): Perez was a key component of the Reds’ lineup, providing consistent offensive production and contributing to the team’s World Series wins in 1975 and 1976. Tony Perez was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000 and his number 24 was retired in Cincinnati.

Frank Robinson (1956, 1959, 1961, 1962): Robinson’s time with the Reds was marked by his incredible hitting prowess. Robinson still holds the record of being the only player to be named the MVP for both the National League and American League. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982.

Frank Robinson is the only player to be named AL and NL MVP.

Gus Bell (1953, 1954, 1955, 1959): Bell’s impressive seasons saw him drive in over 100 runs while patrolling the outfield for the Reds in several seasons. His combination of power and consistency made him a standout player during his time with the team.

These players not only achieved individual success but also contributed to the Reds’ overall accomplishments, including World Series Championships. The most recent player to achieve this feat is Nick Castellanos, and the player picked by most fans at the time of writing is Joey Votto.