 Which Reds players have recorded 2000+ career hits? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 22

The Cincinnati Reds, a storied franchise with a rich history, have been home to some of baseball's greatest talents. Among them, a select group of players have achieved the remarkable feat of recording over 2,000 career hits.

Pete Rose stands as a symbol of relentless determination on the diamond. Over his illustrious career, Rose accumulated an unparalleled 4,256 hits, a record that remains unbroken to this day. His time with the Reds, marked by grit and passion, left an indelible mark on the franchise.

In the realm of catchers, Johnny Bench reigns supreme. Renowned for his defensive prowess and leadership behind the plate, Bench also showcased an impressive offensive arsenal, amassing over 2,000 hits during his time with the Reds. His contributions were instrumental in the Reds' success, particularly during their championship-winning years.

A key figure in the legendary "Big Red Machine" of the 1970s, Tony Perez combined power and consistency at the plate. With over 2,000 hits to his name, Perez played a vital role in the Reds' back-to-back World Series championships in 1975 and 1976, solidifying his status as a franchise icon.

Barry Larkin, a defensive maestro at shortstop, spent his entire career with the Reds. A 12-time All-Star, Larkin not only dazzled with his glove but also surpassed the 2,000-hit milestone. His leadership and skill set earned him a well-deserved place in the MLB Baseball Hall of Fame.

These players, each in their own unique way, left an indelible mark on the Cincinnati Reds and the sport of baseball.