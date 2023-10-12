Which Reds players have recorded 30+ stolen bases in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 12

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for mistakes.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day.

One grid on the Oct. 12 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Cincinnati Reds player has managed to record more than 30 stolen bases in a season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Billy Hamilton is one of the more recent players to have achieved the feat.

Hamilton played with the Reds for six seasons from 2013 to 2018. He finished the 2017 season with 59 stolen bases.

In 2015, Hamilton managed 58 stolen bases. He also recorded 57 stolen bases in 2015 and 56 in 2014.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for October 12: Other Reds players who have recorded more than 30 stolen bases in a season

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for October 12

Eric Davis

Davis played with the Cincinnati Reds from 1984 to 1991 and for one more season in 1996. He recorded an impressive 80 stolen bases during the 1986 campaign.

Davis earned two All-Star honors and won three Gold Glove Awards. He also helped the Reds win the World Series title in 1990.

Davis was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022.

Hugh Nicol

Nicol holds the Cincinnati Reds' franchise record for the most stolen bases in a season. He finished with 138 stolen bases during the 1887 campaign.

Nicol also recorded 103 stolen bases in the 1888 season and 80 stolen bases in the 1889 campaign.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to fill the slot on the first row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.