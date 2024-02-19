Which regional sports networks will stream MLB 2024 spring training games? Exploring available viewing options

2024 spring training will commence on February 22, with the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on a divisional foe in the form of the San Diego Padres. Though the games will not count per se, they still offer valuable insight into what may be to come.

Generally speaking, teams in the west train in Arizona, while their eastern counterparts descend on Florida for the spring. This gives rise to the successive colloquialisms, Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues.

Generally speaking, coverage of the 2024 spring training games will occur on regional sports networks (RSNs). However, for select games, viewing on national platforms like MLB Network and ESPN is possible.

Despite facing bankruptcy charges, Bally Sports' regional affiliates will cover the majority of teams in both the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues. Some teams that can be viewed through your local Bally affiliate include the Tampa Bay Rays, St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, Atlanta Braves, and Miami Marlins.

Some teams, like the Cincinnati Reds, will have some of their games on Bally, and some on the MLB Network. Meanwhile, 2024 spring training games involving the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals will be available for viewing on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN).

Teams like the Yankees and Red Sox' will rely nearly exclusively on their broadcast partners, YES and NESN respectively. The Toronto Blue Jays, MLB's only Canadian team, will have their games broadcasted on Sportsnet.

For those interested in streaming the action, MLB.TV has you covered. For $24.99 per month, fans can watch almost every game their team has, as well as some out-of-market fixtures. In total, MLB.TV will show about 250 2024 spring training games.

In addition to a wide array of television broadcasts, the option to steam has you completely covered. In addition to MLB.TV, streaming platforms like fubo, Sling, Peacock, and Apple TV will be showing some spring training games this season.

2024 is setting up to be a season like no others. While the high-stakes games of October and November may seem like a lifetime away, the journey to that point will begin very soon. By relying on a plethora of viewing options, there has never been an easier time to catch spring action from wherever you may be.

