Which Rockies players have had .300+ AVG? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 2

The 153rd puzzle of the MLB Immaculate Grid surfaced on Saturday, September 2. One of the grids posed an interesting question among fans: Rockies' players getting a .300+ average in a season.

There are a total of 141 players who have averaged more than .300 in a season while donning the Rockies' jersey. The list is long, however, Randal Grichuk, Hunter Goodman and Cole Tucker are the ones who have a .300+ average in the current 2023 season.

Among other players who lie under the category are Charlie Blackmon, Matt Holliday, Gerardo Parra and Vinny Castella.

Charlie Blackmon

The 37-year-old left-handed veteran started his career in the 2011 MLB season. Since then he has remained a part of the Colorado Rockies and has been an offensive outfielder which landed him two Silver Slugger awards and four-time MLB All Star. Blackmon has averaged .300+ in a number of MLB seasons including 2016, 2017 and 2020 with Rockies.

Matt Holliday

The right-handed left fielder Matt Holliday played with several teams during his time in the league. Holliday started his career in 2004 with the Rockies and then later played most of the seasons with the Cardinals. Holliday became a part of Cardinals in 2009 where he lasted for eight years.

Matt averaged .340 in the 2007 season of the MLB when he played with the Rockies. Moreover, he also played with the teams like Yankees and Athletics.

Gerardo Parra

The former Venezuelan outfielder had his stint with six different MLB teams including the Brewers, Orioles and Giants. In 2009, Parra started his career with Diamondbacks as a left fielder until he was traded to the Brewers in 2014. Parra had his spell with the Rockies from 2016 to 2019 where he went on to average .309 in 2017.

MLB Immaculate Grid September 2: Other Rockies players with .300+ BA in a season

There are several players, as we mentioned earlier, who averaged .300+ during their stretch with the Rockies. They include the likes of Larry Walker, Todd Helton, DJ LeMahieu, Justin Morneau, Garrett Atkins, Nolan Arenado, Dexter Fowler and many more.